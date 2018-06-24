Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch To Team Up With Spider-Man

He’s leaked the title of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and now, actor Tom Holland has a potential team-up on his hands.

During a panel at Ace Comic Con in Seattle earlier today, actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed that if she could team-up with one member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’d likely choose Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

“I kind of want to play with Spider-Man, right? He’s cute,” Olsen joked. “And he’s really funny. I think Holland’s killing it and he’s so, so fun.”

The fan who asked the question to her joked with the actress about Sebastian Stan’s wickedly good looks.

“But Sebastian’s cool. [Laughs] He might be opposite of cool…hot?”

While the two both appeared in Captain America: Civil War, the two have yet to share an on-screen moment. In Avengers: Infinity War, Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was with the remainder of the Secret Avengers in Wakanda while Holland’s Spider-man was with Iron Man and company on Thanos’ home planet of Titan.

As for Holland, he may have inadvertently revealed that the title for his MCU sequel is Spider-Man: Far From Home. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, production on the sequel starts soon.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

