The Eternals Cast Says They Could “Destroy” the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers

The Eternals will take Marvel fans back to a time yet to be discovered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for good reason, it will show the titular group helping Celestials form humanity. After appearing on stage alongside Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at D23 Expo, a select group of the movie’s cast hit the red carpet for press interviews, something they a jolly good time doing.

When chatting with Variety, Brian Tyree Henry and Kumail Nanjiani joked that a few of the MCU’s biggest groups wouldn’t exist without the gods. Henry kicked things off by explaining a quick origin of the group:

“We built humanity and we’re here to save humanity because as you know, sometimes in this world we live in, things don’t always go as planned and we are gods, in a way,” he reflected.

That’s when Nanjiani piped in, joking “Without us, there would be no Avengers. There would be no Guardians of the Galaxy, so you’re welcome Chris Pratt’s character.”

And despite not wanting to start a beef with Chris Evans or Dave Bautista, Henry closed his remarks by saying the Eternals “could destroy them.”

In The Eternals, Henry and Nanjiani will join Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020. What surprises do you think are in store for The Eternals? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

