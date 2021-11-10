Eternals Never Came Close To Thanos or Avengers Cameos

Thanos and a select few Avengers are mentioned by name in Eternals, and that’s about as close as they got to ever appearing in the movie. In an appearance on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast Wednesday, Eternals producer Nate Moore revealed neither Marvel Studios nor Chloe Zhao ever seriously considered putting Thanos or any of the Avengers in the movie, despite suggestions from Eternals writers that Captain America (Anthony Mackie) could have shown up in a post-credits scene.

“It honestly wasn’t, we knew this was a post-Endgame movie and I think to bring him [Thanos] back that quickly even, would’ve been crazy,” Moore said on the podcast. “As a fan I would’ve been like, ‘Really guys? You literally just got rid of that guy, you brought him back.’”

Even then, as Moore went on to say, that doesn’t mean the Mad Titan will be gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

“It doesn’t mean the idea of Thanos is gone. Obviously, if you seen the film in the of tags, that’s an idea that will continue, I think, to bear fruit, and that we’ll explore,” the producer added. “Because there’s so much about Thanos we don’t know, even though we do know a lot. But that character at no point was ever in any draft of a script or a trim or anything.”

In the mid-credits scene, Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) and Eros (Harry Styles) arrive and agree to help a handful of Eternals—Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)—find the Eternals that were just abducted by Arishem. Prior to Eros appearing on screen, Pip introduced the iconic cosmic character the brother of Thanos.

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream on November 12th.

