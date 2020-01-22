Eternals: First Look at Richard Madden as Marvel’s Ikaris

Marvel’s The Eternals has been underway in the United Kingdom, rounding up an impressive cast to bring some of the universe’s immortal beings to life on the big screen. Among the cast members is Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ikaris when the film debuts late this year. With the filming apparently venturing outdoors into more public locations, some eagle-eyed photographers have spotted Madden on set as Ikaris. While the photos do not exactly capture him in character in HD, it’s the first time we’ve seen the actor in the part outside of concept art.

In the photos, which have made their way to social media, Madden’s Ikaris appears to be flying. He might be arriving in a location, making his way to the ground. On the pages of Marvel Comics, flight is one of the character’s powers, along with several other superhuman abilities. The immortal character wears much brighter colors in some of those books than it looks like Madden is sporting in these images but the dark setting might not be bringing out the best of the costume.

Check out the first photos of Richard Madden on the set of Eternals as Ikaris in the tweet below!

Richard Madden filming Eternals pic.twitter.com/qbO7bXK36q — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 22, 2020

It was rumored that a major action sequence was being shot in London this week. Could this be a part of it?

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years,” the official synopsis for The Eternals reads. “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall of this year, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision late in 2020, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.