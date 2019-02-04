‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Trailer: Everything We Know So Far

Later on tonight, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LIII, one of the most-watched sporting events of the year. While the game itself is a large enough attraction, the commercial and ads the accompany it are plenty popular in and of themselves.

Rumors surfaced earlier in the week that Disney would have one of the biggest presences this year and fans instantly begin to wonder what ads the House of Mouse would end up releasing. With Captain Marvel just over one month away, it stands to reason that they’ll probably use one of their ad buys on Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and company.

Because Marvel Studios has ended up advertising the last three Avengers in the respective Super Bowls the year they were released, it’s also assumed that they’ll drop a new Avengers: Endgame spot as well.

In the case the studio does decide to drop a new Endgame spot, let’s take a second and discuss everything we know about the film so far…

Tony Leaves Titan, Gets Stranded

As expected, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are able to get off of Titan — though it appears their intergalactic journey won’t last too long as they get stranded somewhere in space. Flying in the Guardian’s spaceship The Benatar, the Endgame teaser starts off with a grim message from Stark — as he essentially shares his last rights in hopes of the message finding Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) on Earth.

When Endgame rolls around come April, it should be but a matter of time before Stark and Nebula get rescued. By who, you ask? That’s still to be determined.

Thanos Is Happily Retired

As seen with the closing shot in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) seems to be content with his life immediately following The Decimation. Though he’s not prominently featured in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, we do get a couple of shots.

Not only do we see his armored scarecrow — a nod to Jim Starlin’s Infinity Gauntlet comics — we also see Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet walking among rows of his crops. Needless to say, it’s likely the calm before the storm when the Avengers come calling.

Captain America Shaves His Beard (And Gets A New Hairstyle)

After Tony’s opening monologue, Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) is the one character the teaser focused most on. The second the teaser dropped online, fans were quick to notice Rogers apparently decided to ditch the beard — and we don’t blame him.

In a world where Secretary Ross (William Hurt) likely isn’t overseeing the Avengers because half the universe is dead, why stay undercover with a beard? It should be noted that it appears that Rogers is also sporting a new hairdo.

And that’s not the only thing he’s changed about his appearance…

Cap Retrieves His Suit From ‘The Winter Soldier’

With his Civil War uniform in tatters after the monstrous airport fight and the events of Infinity War, it looks like Rogers will go back to his storage locker to uncover the suit he wore during Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

While the character symbolically dropped the Captain America mantle at the end of Civil War, it looks like he might become the main with the shield once again come Endgame.

Shuri Is Missing

Arguably one of the most surprising shots came in a quick series of frames featuring Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) apparently poring over those lost in The Decimation. While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) are largely featured, Shuri (Letitia Wright) quickly flashes up on one of the screens — teasing the character was also dusted as a part of The Snap, enough though we didn’t see it on-screen.

Hawkeye Becomes Ronin

After not having seen Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) for a few years — the ending of Captain America: Civil War, in fact — fans were ecstatic to see the character pop up in the Endgame teaser. While Barton’s time in the limelight was brief, it did seem to confirm the character would, in fact, pick up the darker vigilante mantle his character does in the comics.

Ant-Man Escapes The Quantum Realm

Even though he was stuck in the Quantum Realm in the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios decided to end up revealing in the Endgame teaser that Ant-Man was able to escape the mysterious dimension.

With the latest Marvel Studios film focusing on the Quantum Realm so much, it’s reasonable to think the realm will have a pretty significant role in Endgame and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves forward.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th.