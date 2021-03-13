Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Empire Reveals Impressive New Covers for Marvel Series

✖

Empire just revealed some brand new covers for Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series is just a week away and the hype is already at a fever pitch. In these covers, the magazine is cautiously dripping some more looks at Falcon and Bucky’s costumes in the show. People have speculated a lot about what Sam Wilson will be rocking in these episodes. ( A lot of conversations stemming from who will be Captain America or who deserves the shield.) Fans won’t have a ton of answers until later, but for now things seem to be rolling out with Wilson making use of his traditional skill set. In a fun twist, a lot of the trailers surrounding The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have centered around the two heroes’ relationship. The one thing that seemed to bond them was Steve Rogers, but he’s gone so, they have to move forward without the guy who gave the orders.

In a previous conversation with Rich Eisen, Anthony Mackie talked about what the responsibility of that title is. It sounds like the Marvel series will confront those ideas and the question of if people still need Captain America.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie explained. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” he added. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

What are you looking forward to most in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments!