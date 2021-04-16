Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Who Is the Mysterious Cameo

✖

Fans are wondering who is Marvel's secret cameo for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ this week. After claims from the series showrunner Malcolm Speedman and numerous rumors surrounding a major actor joining the series, speculation is running rampant on this mysterious superstar joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who is the major actor joining the series, and what will their impact be on the Marvel Studios franchise? We'll find out when Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+. But here is what we know about this intriguing debut.

Spellman deviously spoke about a major character's debut in the new episode. During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, he teased that fans can expect a major debut in the series.

“There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like — it’s a very, very grounded character — partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that,” said Spellman. “The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor.”

Actress Emily VanCamp also spoke out about the debut of a new character. Though she didn't spill the beans, she did drop a major tease during an interview with IGN Brazil.

"I've definitely heard some theories [about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier]," VanCamp said. "As someone who's in the show, I'm always surprised by things too and I think it's great that there are theories swirling around. I'm excited for people to see all the new characters that are yet to come in the series."

Speculation continues to run rampant, and some fans are hopeful that this series could see the return of Chris Evans as the original Captain America AKA Steve Rogers. While that seems unlikely, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell teased fans about the possibility during a recent interview.

"Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have," Russell said to BBC Radio 1. "I don't think I've 'shook his hand' met him, but I think I've walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn't count as meeting anybody. But, I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, 'Oh, wow.'"

We'll find out who the mysterious cameo is when the latest episode of Marvel series premieres.

