The Falcon and Winter Soldier Fans Compare John Walker to Homelander After Episode 4

Homelander (Antony Starr) is an anger-fueled superhero that could not care less when it comes to smashing someone's skull in. John Walker (Wyatt Russell), on the other hand, is supposed to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America, the cinematic world's sign of hope and prosperity. That much has been the case until now, what with the fourth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally debuting on Disney+, and all. Now, viewers of the show can't but help to compare him to the bone-chilling antagonist of The Boys. Warning: light spoilers up ahead!

As you know by now, Walker finally injected himself with the only leftover vial of the Super Soldier Serum, and it instantly had a poor effect. During a fight with the Flag Smashers, Walker chased one of them down and beat him to a pulp — literally. Using Captain America's iconic shield as a weapon, Walker repeatedly bludgeoned the Flag-Smasher in the middle of a crowd in the city square as the final shot of the episode showed Walker holding his bloodied shield.

Because of the brash anger and carelessness for human life, the moment is being compared to something one might see in The Boys, Amazon's superhero hit where the powered beings wouldn't think twice about killing someone who stood in their now. Now, fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can't help but see a little bit of Homelander within the new Captain America.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.