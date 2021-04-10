The Falcon and Winter Soldier Fans Compare John Walker to Homelander After Episode 4
Homelander (Antony Starr) is an anger-fueled superhero that could not care less when it comes to smashing someone's skull in. John Walker (Wyatt Russell), on the other hand, is supposed to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America, the cinematic world's sign of hope and prosperity. That much has been the case until now, what with the fourth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally debuting on Disney+, and all. Now, viewers of the show can't but help to compare him to the bone-chilling antagonist of The Boys. Warning: light spoilers up ahead!
As you know by now, Walker finally injected himself with the only leftover vial of the Super Soldier Serum, and it instantly had a poor effect. During a fight with the Flag Smashers, Walker chased one of them down and beat him to a pulp — literally. Using Captain America's iconic shield as a weapon, Walker repeatedly bludgeoned the Flag-Smasher in the middle of a crowd in the city square as the final shot of the episode showed Walker holding his bloodied shield.
Because of the brash anger and carelessness for human life, the moment is being compared to something one might see in The Boys, Amazon's superhero hit where the powered beings wouldn't think twice about killing someone who stood in their now. Now, fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can't help but see a little bit of Homelander within the new Captain America.
Homelander Approves
#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier Homelander approves of John Walker pic.twitter.com/jrHAJsGJ8t— Luke M (@MrPickleJr) April 9, 2021
Avoidance
me in the crowd watching john walker have his homelander moment #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/C7vg3gnnjq— leia ♡ (@leiamayy) April 9, 2021
The Boys 2.0
(Spoilers for #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier 🔴) It literally feels like the Boys right now and I love it.
The team feel similar to the Boys team— DriiftyFilm 💯🎥 Film YouTuber (@driiftyfilm) April 9, 2021
Super soldier serum = Compund V
John Walker = Homelander, the crazy person who's meant to be the superhero for the world pic.twitter.com/PfMrWpuWJe
Miss You, Steve
Steve , we miss you !!— Charchitchamp // Dadu stan ❤ (@charchitchamp) April 9, 2021
Homelander × John Walker pic.twitter.com/A8iMZNMAI6
Seriously
Tfatws spoilers #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— emma (@emmadjarin) April 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
Wow I’m getting serious homelander vibes from John Walker pic.twitter.com/NYIg52piFo
Best Friends for Life
Homelander and John Walker would be BFFs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jDvPny0ig7— A Twink (@joeyboney) April 9, 2021
V Scary
Homelander pic.twitter.com/qhodHXKpyt— SpecSpiderKen (@Kenman_RiderW) April 9, 2021
Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.
What have you thought of the four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
