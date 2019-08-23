Emily VanCamp to Return as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to the small screen in the next year, as Marvel Studios is developing several different TV shows for the Disney+ streaming service. This allows the franchise to introduce new characters into the fold, as well as bring back those who haven’t been seen in a while. Both will take place in the first Marvel show on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Emily VanCamp returning to the MCU for the first time since Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

During the Disney+ panel at D23 on Friday afternoon, Kevin Feige announced that VanCamp would be rejoining Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next year. She will once again play agent Sharon Carter, the niece of Peggy Carter. Fortunately there won’t be a shoe-horned love story with Steve Rogers this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also joining the cast is Wyatt Russell, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, playing a character named John Walker. Of course, Marvel Comics fans will know him as US Agent. Daniel Bruhl will return to play Baron Zemo in the series.

There isn’t much known about the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Marvel writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely teased some potential storylines for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes on the feature commentary for Avengers: Endgame.

“Sam represents everything Captain America is supposed to represent, which is the idea of what this country could be,” Markus said. “And Bucky, as I’ve said before, in a way he represents what this country actually is, which is a murky, political situation as evidenced in Winter Soldier. But Captain America has always represented the idea behind the country.”

“Well its a rich story going forward, if Marvel chooses to explore it,” added McFeely. “What does it mean for this man with his own identity as Falcon, to take on another one? What does it mean for an African-American man to take on the mantle of Captain America? How does he feel about that? Is he honored? Does he chafe against it? You know, there’s a lot of rich stuff to explore there.”

Are you excited for the return of Sharon Carter? Let us know in the comments!