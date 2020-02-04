Fan Points Out Scarlet Witch Changes Her Name in WandaVision

The first look at Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated WandaVision series debuted last night during the Super Bowl, offering the first tease of what fans can expect from the show when it arrives on Disney+ later this year. Though it’s only a few seconds of footage, fans have been dissecting it for the past 24 hours for all the clues they can find, and frankly Marvel was able to pack a ton of them in there. From the references to other sitcoms to call backs to the Tom King penned Vision comic, it’s a dense 8 seconds worth of footage, and fans just noticed a major Easter egg that was in front of us this whole time.

In the brief snippet of footage from the series, one sequence show’s Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch answering a ringing telephone, and offering the greeting “Vision residence.” In the sentence, “Vision” is meant to signify the last name of the home that’s being called, which as one intrepid Twitter user points out, means Wanda may have taken the last name “Vision” for herself. This does raise other questions however.

If this is the case, as a different user pointed out, does that mean Vision’s name is Vision Vision like in the Super Marios Bros. Movie? Or is it a scenario like Prince where he has just the one name? There’s also the larger implication that the entire series is a hallucination. Details at this point are still slim, so we can’t say for sure what is even happening in the series.

GUYS!!! “VISION RESIDENCE” HER LAST NAME IS VISION… WANDA VISION https://t.co/chfwqclAwv — Marvel Maniac ᱬ (@MManiac1209) February 3, 2020

Another interesting angle per this development as pointed out by yet another Twitter user is how this implication gives the title multiple meanings. WandaVision already means the appearance of the two characters, but also, seemingly, Wanda’s new name, Wanda Vision. In addition it could reference Wanda perceiving this world she has seemingly created using her “Wanda Vision,” and also the larger television motif at play, a different kind of WandaVision.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The official description for the series reads: “Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

The new series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer serving as head writer. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series will also see Kat Dennings returning as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park returning as Jimmy Woo, Teyonah Parris playing an adult Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as a currently-unknown character.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (rumored for August), The Eternals on November 6th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

