How Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Could Introduce a New Black Panther

Marvel Studios may have just cracked the code on one of its trickiest casting puzzles – and it comes from an unexpected place: The Fantastic Four: First Steps. With Marvel’s First Family hitting screens in July 2025 with a cool retro-futuristic 1960s vibe, this throwback adventure might be the perfect way to bring T’Challa back to the MCU. The timing couldn’t be better, with buzz building about Marvel looking to recast the beloved character for future films, possibly through the Multiverse. And here’s the kicker – the film’s setting just happens to line up perfectly with Black Panther’s original comic debut in Fantastic Four #52 back in 1966.

Let’s talk history for a second. Black Panther and the Fantastic Four go way back. T’Challa actually made his first appearance in the pages of Fantastic Four, where comic legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced him as a mysterious African ruler who decided to test his skills against Marvel’s top team. This was huge – especially considering it happened in the middle of the Civil Rights Movement. From the start, T’Challa proved he meant business by taking down the whole team single-handedly.

The new Fantastic Four movie looks like it’s giving a respectful nod to these roots. According to the official synopsis, we’re getting a story set in “a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world” that exists outside the main MCU timeline. This clever setup could let Marvel bring in a new version of T’Challa without stepping on the toes of Chadwick Boseman’s incredible legacy or messing with what happened in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rumor has it that Marvel’s seriously thinking about recasting T’Challa. Industry insider Jeff Sneider dropped the news that Marvel already tried to get someone for the role last fall, but the actor passed. As you might expect, fans are split on this one – some think it’s too soon after Wakanda Forever‘s beautiful tribute to Boseman, while others feel it’s time for T’Challa’s story to continue.

Here’s where First Steps’ Multiverse angle could save the day. Sneider mentions that Marvel’s pretty open to bringing back T’Challa through the Multiverse, kind of like how they’re bringing Robert Downey Jr. back as Doctor Doom for those upcoming Avengers films. It’s a smart play – they can honor what Boseman did while still exploring new takes on the character.

The timing here is perfect when you look at the comics. T’Challa’s original debut showed him putting the Fantastic Four through their paces using Wakanda’s sophisticated tech while dealing with big questions about whether the country should stay hidden or engage with the outside world. First Steps could recreate this classic moment while exploring what Wakanda was like in its alternate 1960s setting.

Plus, with the movie dealing with heavy hitters like Galactus and cosmic threats, it makes sense to bring in Wakanda’s amazing technology. The retro-futuristic vibe is ideal for showing off Wakanda’s hidden advanced society and diving into why they chose to stay isolated during such a crucial time in history.

Of course, bringing back T’Challa needs to be handled with care. Any new version would have to be its own thing while still respecting what came before. Setting it in the ’60s could help with this – we could see a younger, maybe more cautious T’Challa who learns to open up through his run-in with the Fantastic Four.

This could set up some really cool stuff down the line. Marvel’s got two big Avengers movies coming up – Doomsday and Secret Wars – and having a Multiverse version of T’Challa already established would fit right in. With Ryan Coogler still working on Black Panther 3, there’s potential for this ’60s T’Challa to cross paths with our modern MCU heroes through some Multiverse shenanigans.

Bringing T’Challa back through the Fantastic Four is smart for another reason. In the original comics, he proved how formidable he was by taking down Marvel’s biggest superhero team. Recreating that moment in the movie would be a great way to establish a new actor in the role while tipping the hat to that historic first appearance.

There’s no getting around the fact that this decision might ruffle some feathers. But by setting it in an alternate timeline, Marvel could give themselves enough breathing room to make it work. They could keep Boseman’s version sacred in the main timeline while still letting T’Challa’s character live on in the bigger Multiverse picture.

The July 2025 release could end up being perfect timing as well. It could bridge the gap between different MCU phases and set up T’Challa’s role in the upcoming Avengers films. Marvel’s clearly betting big on the Fantastic Four, and their connection to Black Panther might be key to where the MCU goes next.

First Steps might be exactly what Marvel needs to bring back one of their most important characters while showing respect to both the comics and what came before in the movies. We’ll have to wait and see if they actually go this route, but you’ve got to admit – they’ve laid the groundwork pretty nicely for making it happen.