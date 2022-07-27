Fantastic Four: John Krasinski Jokes About Marvel Studios Snipers When Asked About Reed Richards

John Krasinski tried to talk about Fantastic Four and got taken out by an imaginary blow dart. The Quiet Place director was just trying to discuss the project with his friend Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. However, he knows that even if he knows anything about the upcoming announcements surrounding Marvel projects he can't spill the beans. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw him step into the shoes of Reed Richards. Crowds cheered that moment when he appeared. But, it was short lived. Now, after Fantastic Four got announced as the start of Marvel Phase 6 in 2024, people are hoping for more Krasinski. (Possibly his wife Emily Blunt as Sue Storm as well?) Unfortunately for the masses, Krasinski isn't going to be the one to let any spoilers slip. Fallon does his best to joke about it. But, it seems like fans are just going to have some patience until an announcement comes through.

Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi actually revealed that it was Kevin Feige's idea to bring in Krasinski as Mister Fantastic. During the audio commentary for the Marvel film, the filmmaker laid out how the conversation came up.

"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi shared. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"

ComicBookMovie also spoke to Doctor Strange costume designer Graham Churchyard about fabricating the looks for the Illuminati. He said that the Fantastic 4 nods and Black Bolt were late additions to the project. Casting during the pandemic was always going to be a struggle.

"Yeah, I feel sorry for [Marvel VFX supervisor] Janek Sirrs that he had to shoehorn those in at the last moment. We had designs for other characters, and then we didn't have casting and there were travel bans," Churchyard told the publication.

He continued, "When we were shooting the Illuminati in London, actors like Sir Patrick couldn't come to London because of travel. Richie Palmer and everyone had a big wish list of like who was going to be in the Illuminati. When it came down to those two characters being settled on, it was then even too late to make something locally in Los Angeles. Just way too late and too close."

Do you think Krasinski will return to the role of Reed Richards for Fantastic Four? Let us know down in the comments!