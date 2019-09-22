Former Disney Artist Designs Perfect Fantastic Four MCU Debut

Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, characters such as Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four are one step closer to entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it might be years until those characters actually appear again onscreen, someone with ties to the House of Mouse created a pretty epic look at what that could look like. Jason Pastrana, who served as a concept artist for Disney from 2015 to 2017, recently took to Instagram to share his rendering of a live-action Fantastic Four. You can check it out below.

The piece has been pretty well-received by fans, with some especially praising the comic-accurate take on The Thing and Mr. Fantastic. While there’s no telling if the MCU’s version of the Fantastic Four will look in their latest live-action debut, it’s clear that those with ties to the franchise are excited for it to happen.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year.

And while the previously-Fox characters aren’t mentioned anywhere in the MCU’s “Phase 4” of movies and shows, previous reports have hinted that the Fantastic Four could debut in the universe before the X-Men.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained earlier this year. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

