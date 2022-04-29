Fantastic Four: Marvel Fans Are Wondering Who Will Direct After Jon Watts' Exit
Marvel fans received some very surprising news on Friday afternoon, as it was revealed that Jon Watts had exited the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot film. After helming three Spider-Man movies for Marvel and Sony (including record-breaker Spider-Man: No Way Home), Watts was set to move over to Marvel's First Family to help usher in a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watts, however, wants to take a break from the superhero space for a bit.
There's absolutely no frustrations between Watts and Marvel and the two sides are hoping to work together on more Spider-Man stories in the future. This does leave an opening for one of the most highly anticipated projects on Marvel's upcoming slate, and the studio is going to need someone to step in fairly soon.
Who does Marvel Studios turn to for its big Fantastic Four reboot project? That's the big question on the minds of Marvel fans everywhere. The MCU faithful took to Twitter immediately after the news broke to ask about the new Marvel opening, as well as share their potential picks.
You can take a look at some of the reactions and suggestions below.
Wonder who will step in. https://t.co/zQQBS1U1LJ— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 29, 2022
We can speculate all we want but I think it’s pretty obvious who will direct Fantastic Four now 💀 pic.twitter.com/1JkU4bI1VH— Hernandy #BRIELARSWEEP #FAST10YOURSEATBELTS (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 29, 2022
Jon Watts will no longer direct the MCU’s FANTASTIC FOUR
Who would you pick to direct? pic.twitter.com/cyiwM0asTa— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 29, 2022
Top 3 choices to direct the Fantastic Four movie for me
Bryce Dallas Howard
Rick Famuyiwa
Rian Johnson
They’ve all worked with Disney on Star Wars and I think could do something really good with Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/9byqYoQB36— Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) April 29, 2022
now let Peyton Reed direct his 1960s Fantastic Four movie https://t.co/DthJm9ZLyF— Brandon (@Thatoneguy64) April 29, 2022
I would say Brad Bird should direct the Fantastic Four film. But he already made the best Fantastic Four film there ever will be, and it’s called The Incredibles.— Kitty 🌈 (@Kittyshive) April 29, 2022
Who is the best choice to direct THE FANTASTIC FOUR for the MCU?— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 29, 2022
Awwww. :( But I get it, Watts wants to take a break from big budget superhero films, that's fine.
On the upside, manifesting and desiring Paul King to direct Fantastic Four is back on!!! https://t.co/vFB4uJdkAo— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) April 29, 2022
Since everyone is saying their choices, I think Rick Famuyiwa would be an awesome choice to direct the Fantastic Four. pic.twitter.com/XlBz9X9jGn— Thomas (@ThomasComicTalk) April 29, 2022
Six filmmakers that I’d love to see direct #FantasticFour: Spielberg (the big “what if” choice), Bryce Dallas Howard, Ava DuVernay, Rick Famuyiwa, Andrew Stanton, and the newly available Justin Lin. pic.twitter.com/3wUHoZS74r— Alden Diaz 🔜 SWCA (@ThatAldenDiaz) April 29, 2022