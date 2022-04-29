Fantastic Four: Marvel Fans Are Wondering Who Will Direct After Jon Watts' Exit

Marvel fans received some very surprising news on Friday afternoon, as it was revealed that Jon Watts had exited the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot film. After helming three Spider-Man movies for Marvel and Sony (including record-breaker Spider-Man: No Way Home), Watts was set to move over to Marvel's First Family to help usher in a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watts, however, wants to take a break from the superhero space for a bit.

There's absolutely no frustrations between Watts and Marvel and the two sides are hoping to work together on more Spider-Man stories in the future. This does leave an opening for one of the most highly anticipated projects on Marvel's upcoming slate, and the studio is going to need someone to step in fairly soon.

Who does Marvel Studios turn to for its big Fantastic Four reboot project? That's the big question on the minds of Marvel fans everywhere. The MCU faithful took to Twitter immediately after the news broke to ask about the new Marvel opening, as well as share their potential picks.

You can take a look at some of the reactions and suggestions below.