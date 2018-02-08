WWE’s Finn Balor Debuts Venom Body Paint

Everyone is talking about the Venom trailer, but Finn Balor might have just eclipsed everyone with his new body paint.

Balor is known for several things, but one of those is the astounding body paint he wears to the wring when his other persona The Demon emerges. In celebration of the new trailer, he modeled his body paint after the fan favorite anti-hero, and as you can see it looks stunning.

Venom’s eyes are mainly represented on Balor’s cheeks, with the bottom part of his lip forming the top of Venom’s tooth-layered snarl. Venom’s mouth is open, revealing his jagged teeth all along Balor’s neck and upper body. Venom’s trademarks tongue is also visible, as parts of the symbiote form around Balor’s left shoulder.

It’s pretty impressive, and you can see it in all its glory in the photo above.

Now, his eyes are closed to get the full effect of Venom’s mask, so it makes this particular design a little impractical to wear to the ring. That said, he could definitely work a similar or at least Venom-inspired body paint design into his upcoming pay-per-view appearance at Elimination Chamber. Fans would definitely love to see it.

Balor will be taking on Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, and Apollo Crews in an Elimination Chamber second-chance qualifying match. If he wins he will be the last entrant in the main Elimination Chamber match, which currently includes John Cena, Braun Strowman, Elias, Roman Reigns, and The Miz.

As for Venom, the new trailer revealed the first footage of the rather mysterious Spider-Man spinoff, and the reception has been less than stellar. Some fans are just not feeling the footage shown, while others are more upset that a full costumed Venom failed to appear before the trailer ends.

In any case, it isn’t exactly the first impression Sony wanted to make, but it is also important to note that is just a teaser trailer, and it only finished filming recently, so CGI on Venom was likely far from finished.

Venom hits theaters on October 5, while Elimination Chamber airs on WWE Network on February 25.