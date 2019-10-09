First Look at Ikaris From Marvel’s Eternals

The Eternals is going to be one of the first films in Marvel’s Phase Four, and set photos have been emerging ever since the film went into production. We’ve gotten a glimpse at Gemma Chan as Sersi as well as Babylon and the Tomb of the Space Gods, a location that first appeared in the very first Eternals comic. The latest images show Richard Madden, the Game of Thrones star who is playing Ikaris in the upcoming film. The images were shared on Twitter by @starlord624 and shows him posing in some jean-centric clothing.

Photo de Richard Madden pour le film de Marvel “The Eternals” pic.twitter.com/KBu3wzcVkH — Starlord 🚀 The Guardian – Marvel (@starlord624) October 9, 2019

Madden is set to play Ikaris in the upcoming film, and many have speculated that he’ll be playing the first openly gay Marvel character. In a previous interview with Good Morning America, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, confirmed that The Eternals will feature a major gay character who is married with a family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notably, Feige did not reveal who that openly gay family man is but fans have been speculating for some time that it could be Ikaris, who is one of the main characters in Jack Kirby’s original The Eternals comic.

The Eternals will also see Madden reunited with his Game of Thrones co-star, Kit Harington. At D23 Expo this summer, Madden expressed his excitement over working with Harington again.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020. The sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.