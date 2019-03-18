Funko Launches ‘Captain Marvel’ Fonz Lunchbox and Goose SPOILER Pop Figures

Funko is adding to their Captain Marvel lineup today with three new Pop figures. The first figure features Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel with the Happy Days “The Fonz” lunchbox that served an important role in the film. That figure can be pre-ordered here, and we should point out that you can actually buy a replica of that very same lunchbox right here for $14.99 with shipping slated for October.

The second Captain Marvel Pop figure that Funko released today is a new version of Goose with a 1-in-6 Chase. Fair warning – the Chase version will be something of a spoiler to anyone that hasn’t seen the movie. That having been said, this is your last chance to turn back.

Okay, if you saw Captain Marvel you know that Goose the Cat was confirmed to be a Flerken – just like his comics counterpart Chewie. The Chase version depicts Goose as he appeared later in the film, which should make this Pop figure quite popular. You can pre-order it right here. As noted, you will have a 1-in-6 chance to get the Chase version when you order, or you can pick it up directly for a premium on eBay after the release date.

Finally, Funko released a Captain Marvel Ronan Pop figure in their Speciality Series line. This figure will only be available at select comic book shops and retailers – sometimes as wholesale items. You will also find it on eBay in the coming months.

As for previous releases in the Captain Marvel Funko Pop lineup, you can find many of them at Walmart right now with deep discounts and free 2-day shipping on orders over $35 (or free store pickup). An exclusive flocked (fuzzy) version of the original Goose the Cat Funko Pop is also available right here at BoxLunch.

In other Funko news, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) 2019 is in full swing, and the convention-exclusive Pop figure wave started hitting at midnight last night.

However, there are still a few gems to be found at the time of writing. Head on over to our ECCC exclusive Funko Pop master list to check out all of the new releases, along with info on when and where they can be purchased.

