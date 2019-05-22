Funko Kicks Off Their Marvel 80th Anniversary Pop Figure Line

Marvel Comics is is celebrating its 80th birthday all year long, and Funko is getting in on the action with a new series of Pop figures commemorating the first appearance of classic heroes and villains.

The very first Funko Pop figures in the Marvel 80th anniversary wave are Namor the Sub-Mariner and Human Torch (Jim Hammond), who made their comic book debuts in 1939. You can reserve the Namor Pop figure here and the Human Torch figure here with shipping slated for September.

However, Funko isn’t the only toymaker celebrating Marvel’s milestone. Hasbro recently unveiled an 80th anniversary Marvel Legends figure that highlights a very special moment in Marvel’s history – the first appearance of Wolverine in The Incredible Hulk #181 (1974). Furthermore, the Hulk and Wolverine Marvel Legends 2-pack is a Fan Channel release that will be only available through a handful of specialized retailers.

At the time of writing, the best place to reserve one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for August. The release is the third installment in the Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends figure series behind this Cowboy Logan figure and Big Time Spider-Man. The Hulk / Wolverine pack is definitely going to be one of the hottest releases in the line, so grab yours before they sell out.

Speaking of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series, their new electronic fist based on Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame is the hottest toy on the planet right now, and you can pre-order one right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October (a kids version is also available for $19.99).

Like the Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display.

