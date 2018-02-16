Here is Where You Can Order All of Today’s Big Funko Releases

It seems like Funko launches new products every single day of the year, but with Toy Fair kicking off this weekend, they are kicking things into another gear. In fact, today – February 16th – promises to be one of the biggest days ever for Funko releases.

This schedule may change, but our understanding is that Funko will be releasing new products at a regular clip between the hours of 9am and 5pm EST. Presumably, you can attempt to keep up with all of these releases on the Funko blog, but if you want to make sure that you secure some of today’s big releases for your collection, this is the place to do it. All of today’s Funko reveals will be available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth via this link (other major Toy Fair releases will be available to order there as well). Links to individual Funko releases will be available in the pre-order schedule below (all times EST – and approximate):

Wave 1: 10am – Winnie the Pooh / Pop! Disney: Monsters Inc. / Pop! Disney: Moana / Pop! Disney Nightmare Before Christmas / Movie Moment: Aladdin / Hercules / Doug / A Wrinkle in Time

Wave 2: 11:30am – Lara Croft / Bendy and the Ink Machine / Marvel Future Fight / Overwatch / New Super Cute Plush – Including Bob Ross!

Wave 3: 12:45pm – Jurassic World / Atomic Blonde / Black Panther / Stephen King’s IT

Wave 4: 1:45pm – Ready Player One / Harry Potter Rock Candy / Major League Baseball / WWE / Nickelodeon / Pop Rocks – Including Weird Al!

Wave 5: 3:45pm – Saturday Night Live – Including THOSE Characters! / Smallville / Star Wars: The Last Jedi / Game of Thrones / Gossip Girl / Mr. Rogers / Stranger Things / Pee-wee’s Playhouse

Wave 6: 5:15pm – The Princess Bride / Super Troopers / Grease / Coming to America / Hellboy / The Jetsons

Wave 7: 6:45pm – Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Plush / Rainbow Brite / Five Nights at Freddy’s / Funko Super Racers / Deadpool / X-Men

Odds are that this schedule will change, but we will keep this post updated to reflect those changes. This post will also be updated throughout the day with details on the releases in each wave. However, the bottom line is that you can periodically visit this Entertainment Earth Toy Fair release link to pre-order all of the new Funko/Toy Fair products that are being unveiled today. So, get your wallet limbered up, because some amazing stuff is coming your way.

