Marvel Reveals Surprising, Villainous New Herald of Galactus

Just a couple of weeks ago, Doctor Strange pulled the rug out from under Marvel Comics readers by agreeing to become the new herald of Galactus. Stuck in the Mystic Realm, Galactus has been on the verge of consuming magical worlds and altering the fabric of all space and time. So Strange agreed to be the World-Eater’s herald and find him a planet full of energy, but no sentient life, that could sustain him for years to come. However, in the final pages of this week’s Doctor Strange #14, it’s revealed that someone else has been pulling the strings of this venture, and Galactus has taken on a surprising new herald, one that gives him some dangerous abilities.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest issue of Doctor Strange! Continue reading at your own risk…

As it turns out, Galactus has been working with Dormammu to help conquer the Mystic Realm, and Dormammu has been secretly working with Mephisto to set the whole plan in motion. They’ve been playing Strange this whole time, leading him to the right planet and directly into the palms of their hands. Part of this plan involved Galactus taking on new powers, which came as a result of Dormammu becoming his herald.

Galactus reveals the new powers to Strange towards the end of the issue, saying that he has now become intertwined with the Mystic Realm itself, thanks to Dormammu.

“I am transformed,” he says. “I have become one with the Mystic Realms! The ultimate symbiosis of technology and magic! A state granted me by my new herald, Dormammu!”

Things get even worse for Strange as the issue comes to a close. After he figures out that Mephisto is involved as well, he is taken captive by Dormmamu, who drags him along to their next target. His goal is to force Stephen to watch the destruction that will take place at the hands of Galactus.

Doctor Strange #14, written by Mark Waid and Barry Kitson and illustrated by Barry Kitson, is available now online and at your local comic book shop.