Captain Marvel Star Gemma Chan “Couldn’t Be Happier” with MCU Return in The Eternals

Captain Marvel star Gemma Chan, who on Saturday was revealed as the newest cast member of Marvel Studios' The Eternals, "couldn't be happier" to be playing the lead role of Sersi.

"Been dying to share this news with you.. I couldn't be happier to be coming back to the MCU to play this iconic character and to work with this incredible group of people," Chan tweeted.

Chan boards alongside Game of Thrones' Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Black Knight, and Dunkirk's Barry Keoghan as Druig.

"It's about this group of incredible immortals, but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet," director Chloé Zhao said at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige formally unveiled the project starring Maleficent's Angelina Jolie and Harington's former Thrones co-star Richard Madden.

At Comic-Con, Madden described the super-powered beings as "a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants," a.k.a. ages-old humanoid creatures who serve as the Eternals' primary foes.

"Everything after [Avengers: Endgame] and after Spider-Man: Far From Home will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we're gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them," Feige said earlier this year when teasing a story set over thousands of years.

"Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers," Feige added. "More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people."

The Eternals opens November 6, 2020.