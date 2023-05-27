Fantastic Four Trends As Fans Discuss Full Fancasts
Fantastic Four fans are debating the latest rumors around casting the Marvel characters. Reed Richards and Sue Storm have been the most prevalent names whispered about in recent months. But, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm have had their moments on social media as well. But, every week that goes by without a concrete announcement from Marvel Studios leads to another round of rumors. Now, there is no timetable for a Fantastic Four casting. But, fans are expecting some kind of mention at San Diego Comic-Con or Disney's D23 Expo. For now, you can check out the wild speculation online down below.
"I can't confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron told Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson when she asked about Reed Richards appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."
Kevin Feige please release us from the fantastic four casting rumors, I am done— Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) May 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/2Vr0z8GQqg
His script must be absolutely immaculate. Because how do you get a #FantasticFour cast like THAT!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/zR7vczJB3F— Al the Dead Astro (@_CRSCNDLLS_) May 27, 2023
the rumored fantastic four casting is just an ugly men competition sorry! pic.twitter.com/kM451rcop2— tati saw chris! (@cevanstarshine) May 27, 2023
Me every time there’s a new Fantastic Four cast “leak” pic.twitter.com/CBcnpS77JK— Hernandy – La Dinastía Sin Amor (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@Pollos_Hernandy) May 27, 2023
If the new Fantastic Four isn't casting Paul Giamatti as the mole man then don't even bother making the movie pic.twitter.com/MNMK7LezGR— Kevin Dawson (@DawsonforReal) May 27, 2023
why do the Fantastic Four trend every other day. bruh, I’m so tired of your lies and broken promises pic.twitter.com/bacK2bOKVg— RFL✘ (@afardsgn) May 27, 2023
Me in Kevin Feige office to try and convince him to fix the fantastic four castingpic.twitter.com/1XxgfeYGNt— Juicy = #HangBless (@potentalMother) May 27, 2023
Margot Robbie’s Sue and Tatiana Maslany’s She Hulk in Fantastic Four 2 pic.twitter.com/MeImQDFRxj— brian (@nexuswidow) May 27, 2023
SO ADAM DRIVER IS ACTUALLY PLAYING MCU'S REED RICHARDS IN FANTASTIC FOUR??? pic.twitter.com/bJxIJunBeF— Sep ᱬ🫧 (@WandaxWiccan) May 27, 2023