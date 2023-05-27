Fantastic Four Trends As Fans Discuss Full Fancasts

Fantastic Four fans are debating the latest rumors around casting the Marvel characters. Reed Richards and Sue Storm have been the most prevalent names whispered about in recent months. But, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm have had their moments on social media as well. But, every week that goes by without a concrete announcement from Marvel Studios leads to another round of rumors. Now, there is no timetable for a Fantastic Four casting. But, fans are expecting some kind of mention at San Diego Comic-Con or Disney's D23 Expo. For now, you can check out the wild speculation online down below.

"I can't confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron told Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson when she asked about Reed Richards appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

Kevin Feige please release us from the fantastic four casting rumors, I am done

pic.twitter.com/2Vr0z8GQqg — Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) May 27, 2023

