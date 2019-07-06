Ghost Rider Reportedly Hires Preacher and Constantine Production Designer Dave Blass

Though little has surfaced about Marvel’s Ghost Rider since it’s initial announcement, it appears the Hulu show has started assembling a crew, beginning with production designer Dave Blass. The news first surfaced in a listing on IMDbPro and has since been reported by Discussing Film and shared on Twitter by the Spirit of Vengeance himself, Gabriel Luna.

Blass isn’t a stranger to genre television, most recently serving as production designer on Amazon’s The Boys. Before that, other production design credits include stints on AMC’s critically-acclaimed Preacher and NBC’s Constantine. Luna seemed to confirm the news by sharing a retweet before tagging Blass in the message.

Conveniently enough, Blass himself teased the news himself last week, sharing the cover to a recent Marvel What If… issue showing the Robbie Reyes version of the Spirit of Vengeance — the character the show is based on — rocking out with a guitar on the hood of his Hell Charger. It’s unclear whether Blass actually plans on giving the series some heavy metal tones or if he was just too excited about his new gig.

I vote yes! More Metal 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6qn7wqYvNA — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) June 30, 2019

Since the show was first announced in May, little else has surfaced in regards to the show. In the initial statement from Marvel Television, Ghost Rider showrunner Ingrid Escajeda expressed her excitement surrounding the apparent horror-based show.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be handed the reins to a Marvel character as beloved as GHOST RIDER,” Escajeda said at the time. “This story hits every note for me—my love for grounded yet conflicted characters and my desire to scare the $&!# out of people! It’s important to me to find a take that thrills existing fans as well as wider audiences and I believe we’ve done just that.”

Ghost Rider has yet to get a release date, but the first season is fully expected to bow at some point in 2020.