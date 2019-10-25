Marvel Announces Return of Giant-Size X-Men

Marvel’s new relaunch of the X-Men isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Following the House of X and Powers of X titles that served as the jumping-off point for this Mutant future, Marvel is releasing several different series featuring a variety of X-Men characters, taking the entire franchise into a bunch of new directions. X-Men, Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, Marauders, and a few others having been tasked with breathing fresh life into this corner of the Marvel Universe, and now another title is joining the X-ranks in 2020. Giant-Size X-Men is finally making a comeback.

On Friday, Marvel announced that X-Men writer and franchise architect Jonathan Hickman will be writing the Giant-Size revival, which begins with Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1. As you can see in the title, the issue will follow the story of Jean Grey and Emma Frost, but other characters’ stories will be told as the series continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hickman will collaborate with a different artist for each issue of Giant-Size X-Men. Jean Grey and Emma Frost, which hits shelves in February, will be illustrated by artist Russell Dauterman, with colors provided by Matt Wilson.

This first issue of the series will follow Jean and Emma, known to be fierce rivals but forced to work together for a common good. Storm is in serious danger and the duo will need to team up in order to rescue their ally. There’s been no word as to what other characters could appear in the book aside from those three.

You can check out the cover for Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1 below.

“I’ve wanted to draw X-Men comics since I was a kid, so drawing this issue of X-MEN is a dream come true,” Dauterman said in a statement. “I’m so thrilled to be working on this with Jonathan and Matt, and it’s co-starring my favorite character, Jean Grey!”

Are you looking forward to the relaunch of Giant-Size X-Men? What other character duos would you like to see get their own issue of the series? Let us know in the comments!