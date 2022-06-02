James Gunn Debunks Major Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumor About Daniela Melchior’s Character

In no shape, way, or form is Daniela Melchior playing Moondragon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That is, of course, according to Guardians helmer James Gunn. Wednesday, the filmmaker confirmed that The Suicide Squad star would be appearing in the picture, following it up again by confirming that she is not playing the fan-favorite cosmic daughter of one Drax the Destroyer.

“I never said she wasn’t part of the cast,” the director reminded a fan on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “I said she wasn’t Moondragon. That is still true.”

In a follow-up tweet, Gunn double-downed on the idea he’s never lied to fans in his routine social media Q&A sessions.

“I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role),” Gunn tweeted Wednesday morning. “[Daniela Melchior] is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together.”

Melchior then responded to that tweet, shocked she’s now allowed to confirm she’s in the movie. “Omg I’m shocked with this tweet and that this secret just got out,” Melchior added. “I’ll keep your kind words in my heart. AND YES I CONFIRM TOO THAT I’M IN GUARDIANS BABYYYYYYY.”

Interestingly enough, Gunn never confirmed Moondragon isn’t in the movie, rather it won’t be Melchior that’s playing Moondragon should the character so appear.

“Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew,” Gunn previously wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.” The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn’t have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, “It does with this cast.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

