James Gunn and Daniela Melchior React to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting News

Director James Gunn and actor Daniela Melchior have both reacted to and confirmed the news that The Suicide Squad star will have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. News of castings for James Gunn-directed superhero films is always something to be hotly debated online, as fans try to deduce what new characters could be introduced. The addition of Daniela Melchior follows Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji addition in an undisclosed role, with the filmmaker preferring to work with many of the same actors across different projects. While the Ratcatcher II actor’s presence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was speculated, Melchior and Gunn have now both confirmed it.

After a report claimed Daniel Melchior would be joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn was the first to officially confirm the news, tweeting, “I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together.”

Melchior responded to Gunn’s tweet with excitement over her secret role coming to light. “Omg I’m shocked with this tweet and that this secret just got out I’ll keep your kind words in my heart @JamesGunn AND YES I CONFIRM TOO THAT I’M IN GUARDIANS BABYYYYYYY,” she enthusiastically wrote back.

The actor’s profile has continued to rise following The Suicide Squad, with her being offered roles in Fast X, Assassin Club (with Henry Golding) and Marlowe (with Liam Neeson). As for what her Guardians of the Galaxy 3 role could be, rumors initially had her portraying the cosmic superhero Moondragon. ComicBook.com has offered up some other possibilities, including Phyla-Vell, Quasar (Avril Kincaid), and Lady Lylla.

Chukwudi Iwuji’s casting has also been up for debate, with rumors pointing towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the High Evolutionary. The Peacemaker star recently broke down how different his Marvel character is.

“The production is so big. James and I, we’re picking up where we left off,” Iwuji said of the mystery character for Vol. 3. “[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he’s ready to push it further. He’s making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn’t need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I’m tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust.”

