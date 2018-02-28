‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Reveals Secret Awesome Mix Vol. 0 Playlist

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn keeps on finding ways to expand the franchise mythos, whether it’s through continued discussions of the many Easter eggs hidden in Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2, or through the films’ super-popular soundtracks. In a surprising move, Gunn has now created “Awesome Mix Vol. 0,” a prequel installment of the Guardians mixtapes, which Gunn has now debuted on Spotify:

I finally got around to making a @Spotify playlist of Awesome Mix Vol. 0, the secret, personal mix I made to play on the set of @Guardians Vol. 1, especially for the drunken partying scenes in the Boot of Jemiah. Enjoy! https://t.co/XEPVmWKOh9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2018



It’s important to note that this “Awesome Mix Vol. 0” playlist was played while filming the first movie, so it doesn’t have the same throwback ’70s / ’80s hits that have become the signature of the GotG films. What does it have? Check out the full tracklist, below:

Clearly this is catering to a much different set of musical tastes, but if you want to truly immerse yourself in the experience of what it was like making Guardians of the Galaxy (or if you’re just a hardcore fan of the Awesome Mix series) then you should def check this one out.

Marvel Studios really did crack open a whole new code when it comes to synergizing their movies with musical accompaniments. After the two-fold success of the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mixtapes, the studio’s latest release, Black Panther, got a chart-topping concept album from Kendrick Lamar.

Clearly Marvel has stumbled upon a pretty lucrative gameplan for extending the cultural impact of their major tentpoles, not to mention how the constant sonic trip down memory lane keeps those Marvel movies on fans minds for a long time thereafter.

Will you be checking out the Awesome Mix Vol. 0 Playlist? What do you think of the track list? Let us know in the comments!

