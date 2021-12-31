Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Has Special Message For People Alone for the Holidays

✖

Merry Christmas, comic book fans! Today is December 25th which means people around the globe are celebrating the holidays. Unfortunately, this year is extremely different for most people since the pandemic continues to alter plans. Many people are alone this year, and folks on social media have been spreading some love for those who aren't having the best of holidays. One such person is James Gunn, the director known for Guardians of the Galaxy. Gun has some kind words to share for those who can't be with loved ones this holiday season.

"I realize some of you out there are alone for the holidays, many due to the pandemic. You are not forgotten, and this will get better. My heart is with each of you. I hope for all of us this is as Merry of a Christmas as it can possibly be," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "I don’t normally like to post tweets on IG, but this is for all of you out there who need it," he added on Instagram. You can check out the posts below:

Gunn will soon be tackling the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise's third installment as well as a holiday special. Gunn also directed The Suicide Squad for DC, which is expected to be released in theatres and on HBO Max next year. He is also currently working on the new Peacemaker series. The director recently answered some fan questions about the movies on social media. He revealed that the GotG3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

Gunn also talked about the Marvel/DC rivalry, sharing that Marvel Studios' boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set. He added that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash, so Gunn clarified, "I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty." In another recent tweet, the director added that he'd love for some of the other DC directors to visit him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop on Disney+ in December 2022. The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker is expected to drop on HBO Max around the same time.