‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Shows Off New Tattoos

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War star Dave Bautista took to Instagram Thursday to share his newest tattoo, paying tribute to his three dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Aug 16, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Bautista’s right thigh is now adorned with the image of Catahoula Sadie and pit bulls Janie and Frankie, the beloved dogs Bautista shares with wife Sarah Jade. Tattoo artist Trudylines “gave me the gift of bringing my babies with me every where I go,” Bautista wrote in the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bautista and Jade partnered with The Humane Society of the United States in 2017 as animal advocates.

“We’ve always wanted to get officially involved. Obviously animals can’t speak for themselves, so we need to speak for them, but also encourage other people to step up,” Bautista says in a video shared by the HSUS.

The actor is against breed-based policies and breed bans or restrictions that discriminate against certain dogs because of their breed or perceived breed. The HSUS works to “help increase dialogue among advocates and address harmful breed-based laws.”

“People look at me and they see this big, rough, tough exterior,” Bautista says in the video. “But once they get to know me, they see that I’m a kind person. I think that’s very much true to our dogs as well.”

He hopes his fans or supporters will “take suit” and “not just care for animals in your heart, but you gotta actually do something to make a difference.”

Bautista made headlines in recent weeks for his passionate opposition of Disney’s decision to fire Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn after controversial years-old tweets published by the filmmaker were brought to light by people Bautista called “fascists” and “cybernazis.”

After signing a joint statement of support issued with his Guardians co-stars — including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper — Bautista threatened to quit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 if Gunn’s script wasn’t used.

If Disney-owned Marvel Studios doesn’t use Gunn’s script, Bautista warned, “I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me. I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”

“Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man,” Bautista told Shortlist. “I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f-ck this. This is bullsh-t. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”

The studio is expected to use Gunn’s script but reportedly will not reinstate Gunn as director.

Bautista next returns as Drax in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019. He’s expected to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, being readied for an unofficial May 2020 release.