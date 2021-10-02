Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Unveils Disney World Groot and Rocket Statue

Disney unveiled a statue of Rocket Raccoon and Groot at Epcot this morning. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was absolutely stoked about the development. He posted a picture on Twitter and fans got Groot trending on the platform in no time. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend and there have been a ton of festivities. They televised a special commemorating the 50th Anniversary as many stars came and performed as a part of the show. The Guardians are also getting their own roller coaster down there. Fans have been looking forward to that attraction as the MCU heroes have become a mainstay of any Marvel discussion. Their ride at Disneyland in California draws lines constantly as a reworked Tower of Terror. It’s a full-scale party down in Florida right now. Check out the bronze version of Rocket and Groot right here.

In a recent conversation with Comicbook.com Drax himself, Dave Bautista told the site that this next entry would handily wrap everything up.

“It’s our third film. We’re going to wrap it up,” Bautista says. “And it’s been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they’re like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It’s come full circle and I’m looking forward to wrapping it up. And it’s a bittersweet… I mean, I’ve been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, you know, it’ll be in 2023, so that’s a, you know, 10-year journey.”

Guardians star Karen Gillian said that the reading of the script for Volume 3 of the series was wildly emotional She talked to Yahoo Movies about the cast’s feelings.

“We read it in the same room together and then looked at each other, and we were in floods of tears,” Gillan explained, before calling the third movie “so emotional. You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level. I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

