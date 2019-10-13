Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reveals His Favorite Actor to Work With

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has worked a whole host of action stars over the years including stars like Sylvester Stallone, David Hasselhoff, and Kurt Russell to name a few. While Gunn most certainly enjoyed working with those legends, no actor tops Sean Gunn in favorability. In a new fan Q&A, the director hosted with fans on his Instagram profile, the fan-favorite Marvel director revealed his brother was his favorite actor to work with. Together, the two have worked on a handful of movies together, including both Guardians of the Galaxy films, Super, and The Belko Experiment, to name a few.

Though his role has yet to be confirmed, Sean is also set to appear in The Suicide Squad, a DC Comics film written and directed by James. Most reports seem to suggest Sean will be playing a CGI character named Weasel.

In August, we spoke with Sean and at the time, he was unable to confirm a role in The Suicide Squad. Even though he was pretty tight-lipped on the situation, he did tell us he thought the script was really good.

“We’ll see,” Gunn said of The Suicide Squad script. “I know that he’s [James] very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it and I will say nothing other than that it’s really good. And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

Sean will also be involved in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both as his live-action character Kraglin and while providing motion reference for Rocket Raccoon, a gig he’s done in both Guardians films and the two latest Avengers movies. When we spoke to him in April, Gunn said balancing two roles was a bit difficult at first.

“When I arrived in London just about a week later, it all moved really fast. It was like, okay, you ready to go? You’re coming to London in a week for six months,” he said. “And so when I arrived then we sort of figured out Rocket on the fly. I read Rocket in the first table read that we did, and then when we started rehearsals, I just got down on my hands and knees and started doing it from the character’s height and position. And lo and behold, that’s what ended up really working. And since the formula worked, we’ve stuck with it for four movies.”

The Gunn’s are currently both working on The Suicide Squad, due out August 6, 2021.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney