‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star John C. Reilly Unsure About His Future in the MCU

Almost everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is up in the air following the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With half of the universe wiped from existence, there is no certainty as to who will return from the dead, who will survive the fight, or even what movies will come next. The fans know nothing about what’s to come.

Apparently, many of the actors don’t know what’s next for their characters either. This includes John C. Reilly, who plays Nova Corpsman Rhomann Dey in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. As we learned in Infinity War, his home planet of Xandar was destroyed by Thanos in his quest to get the Infinity Stones, but there was no word as to what became of the people who inhabited it, or the pilots of the Nova Corps. Are they all gone for good?

During the press junket for Disney’s upcoming animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, ComicBook.com sat down with Reilly, who stars as the titular “Wreck-It” Ralph. When we asked about his future in the MCU, Reilly seemed to be just as in the dark as everybody else.

“I don’t know,” the actor replied. “I’m surprised they decided not to make a third Guardians, but, yeah. I’m not sure! Marvel certainly doesn’t tell me what’s going on in the Marvel Universe. I was just lucky enough to get that job in the first place. It kind of ticked a box for me, you know? ‘Get to be a guy who’s in outer space,’ that’s a pretty cool thing to be able to do.”

As we all know, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was put on hold after the firing of director James Gunn. The film was initially supposed to begin production next year, but Marvel Studios is holding off for a while as it searches for a replacement director and works on other projects.

As far as Reilly is concerned, it sounds as though he doesn’t have a clue as to the fate of his character. Even if we assume that the entire Nova Corps was killed by Thanos (which may be a stretch considering his knack for “balance” and all that), the potential reversal of time in Avengers 4 could bring back some of those characters that were lost. The possibilities for the MCU future are actually endless, and there’s really no way to tell who’s coming back at this point.

Still, we can all hold out hope that we haven’t seen the last of John C. Reilly and the Nova Corps.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019, while Ralph Breaks the Internet will arrive in just a couple of weeks on November 21st.