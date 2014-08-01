Disney World Reveals Major Update for New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride

✖

The Guardians of the Galaxy are about to become major figures in Walt Disney World's EPCOT, with the upcoming Other World Showcase Pavilion set to feature the characters as symbols of space exploration. In addition to having a presence in the park, the Guardians characters are going to star in one of Disney World's most anticipated rides in quite some time; Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Fans have been looking forward to the opening of the indoor roller coaster for some time, and the Imagineering team at Disney World is now revealing that the project is almost complete.

Disney Imagineering's Zach Riddley took to Instagram this week to announce that Rocket Raccoon and Groot were being added to the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection as part of the 50th anniversary celebration next month. In his post about the statues of the beloved Marvel characters, Riddley also offered an update on Cosmic Rewind, saying that the coaster is in the "final stages" of construction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Riddley (@thezachriddley)

"We are deep in the final stages of preparing our first Other World Showcase pavilion at EPCOT with our Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction," Riddley wrote. "This stunning new addition to EPCOT will feature some firsts for the park — our first roller coaster attraction, a brand-new storytelling coaster technology, and one of the longest indoor coasters in the world! This is a story and a set of characters that expand EPCOT's strong legacy of real science brought to life in fantastic ways — discovering the wonders and mysteries of our galaxy and beyond."

As it stands right now, Cosmic Rewind doesn't have an official launch date at Walt Disney World, but its debut isn't too far off. The ride is set to open at some point in 2022, so an announcement regarding the specifics of its launch should happen in the not-too-distant future. Don't be surprised if there is some more concrete news about the Guardians of the Galaxy coaster during The World's Most Magical Celebration this fall.

Are you looking forward to the debut of the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride? Let us know in the comments!