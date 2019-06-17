Guardians of the Galaxy Star Sean Gunn Gets Married

Sean Gunn’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has slowly grown over the past few years and now, his immediate family has also grown. Earlier this weekend, the Guardians of the Galaxy star tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Natasha Halevi and the event appeared to be a star-studded affair. Thanks top-shelf photography by fellow Guardians of the Galaxy star Steve Agee, it appears Gunn’s younger brother James officiated the wedding which took place on Catalina Island.

In addition to playing the Ravager Kraglin in live-action, Gunn also serves as the on-set stand-in for Rocket Raccoon, meaning he’s worked extensively on the set of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. When we spoke to the actor earlier this spring, he detailed the two role set-up, saying his secondary job as Rocket was a blessing in disguise.

“I had known that he was working on the movie and he told me that he had a small-ish role for me,” Gunn said of his Kraglin role. “I had to get approval from Disney, but that he thought it was gonna work out and that role was Kraglin. But he also said that he was maybe going to ask me to do something for one of the CGI characters, but he wasn’t sure what it was yet.”

“When I arrived in London just about a week later, it all moved really fast. It was like, okay, you ready to go? You’re coming to London in a week for six months,” he continues. “And so when I arrived then we sort of figured out Rocket on the fly. I read Rocket in the first table read that we did, and then when we started rehearsals, I just got down on my hands and knees and started doing it from the character’s height and position. And lo and behold, that’s what ended up really working. And since the formula worked, we’ve stuck with it for four movies.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available both digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.