‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Director Reveals Name Of Mysterious Creatures That Appeared Briefly In The Film

To the joy of many Marvel fans, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is an incredibly active member of social media, regularly sharing his opinions on a variety of subjects for his followers. Most recently, Gunn took to Instagram to point out that creatures only briefly seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 were called “Vyloos.”

“#Marvel fun fact. These creatures, which appear briefly in #GotGVol2, are called Vyloos,” the filmmaker’s caption read.

While you’d think Gunn’s comments put this question to rest, we can’t help but wonder if the name of the species is “vyloo” and becomes “vyloos” when pluralized or if the species name is “vyloos” regardless of how many individuals it refers to.

This is only the most recent social media post that expands on the world of the Guardians, as the director took to Facebook last week in hopes of clearing up some information about the heroes’ prison outfits in the first film.

“New thread on Reddit claims that each of the stripes on the Guardians’ legs in prison represents a crime,” Gunn’s post read. “This IS true, The color of each stripe is a category (murder, arson, burglary, grievous bodily harm). The pattern of each stripe explains a bit more exactly about the crime and its severity (a sort of criminal law morse code).”

The filmmaker even went on to detail all of the crimes that the Guardians had committed.

“Rocket’s are mercenary activity, grievous bodily harm, arson (he blows up a lot of stuff), escape from prison, and, I believe, public drunkenness. Quill’s crimes are penny-ante robbery, grift, criminal conspiracy (from his gang involvement with the Ravagers), and having sex with members of a royal family (consensual but on some planets considered an outrageous crime for someone from his caste). Gamora keeps things simple with her long list of murders and assassinations, all at the behest of Thanos. And Drax’s crimes are grievous bodily harm, murder, and every variety of destroying stuff you can imagine.”

Gunn’s attention to detail is a shining example of his vast imagination and how much thought went into even subtle, minute details found in each of his films.

Audiences will next see the Guardians in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4 with a third Guardians of the Galaxy reportedly scheduled to land in theaters in 2020.

