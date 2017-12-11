‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Has a Flat Ronnie Easter Egg That No One Has Found

Director James Gunn loves to hide Easter eggs in his Guardians of the Galaxy films and now, fans have a clue as to one of the more specific ones tucked away in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gunn took to Instagram a few days ago to share a behind the scenes photo of some of the ravagers from the latest Guardians film with a The Howard Stern Show “Flat Ronnie” cut out, revealing that the movie has one hidden in it and now that they movie is streaming on Netflix, fans can take the time to hunt for it.

“Flat Ronnie” is a play on the Flat Stanley concept, a project started by a Canadian school teacher in 1995 where children take or send a paper cut-out of a children’s book character on travels, the goal being that students make connections with others and learn about geography among other lessons. The Howard Stern Show’s “Flat Ronnie” is a life-size cardboard cut-out of Ronnie Mund, Stern’s limo driver that Stern came up with in 2015.

According to Gunn, the “Flat Ronnie” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a very well-hidden Easter egg that fans will have a bit of a challenge in locating. This puts the cut-out alongside another challenging Easter egg in the film — Rocket’s creator, which is apparently more than just an acknowledgement of Rocket Raccoon’s comics creators, Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen, that’s listed in the film’s credits.

The “Flat Ronnie” and Rocket Easter eggs are also just the latest examples of Gunn having a bit of fun with fans by hiding things in the Guardians films. Earlier this year, Gunn pointed fans in the right direction regarding the notoriously impossible Easter egg in the first film. That particular Easter egg has been partially found, but Gunn doesn’t consider its mystery solved until the entire egg is revealed. At that time, he mentioned and equally challenging Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and this “Flat Ronnie” mystery might just fir that bill.

With the film no available on Netflix, though, fans might have a fighting chance of finding both Rocket’s creator and “Flat Ronnie” before the Guardians themselves next show up in Avengers: Infinity War opening in theaters May 4, 2018.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and on Netflix.