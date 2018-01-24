‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Also Has A Secret Easter Egg That No One Has Found

Like the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has a mysterious Easter egg nobody has found according to director James Gunn.

Gunn, who is often active on social media and engaging with fans, was asked on Twitter if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has an Easter egg no one has found yet. “Yes,” Gunn replied, confirming fans haven’t finished their hunting jobs just yet.

Check out the exchange below.

The response came after debunking yet another theory about the Easter egg in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. So, while the search continues through the first film, a new effort begins with its sequel. Perhaps the two missing Easter eggs are related in some way? Gunn does promise to at least reveal the first films undiscovered detail “someday.”

Gunn’s efforts with the Marvel Cinematic Universe are far from over. He is set to direct the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy film which he has referred as the final iteration of films featuring the current roster of Guardians characters. However, it is not guaranteed to be the last film with such a title.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to release in theaters in 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017. Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019.