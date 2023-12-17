Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares Storyboard Featuring Peacemaker Easter Egg

Now that James Gunn is co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, he is currently working on bringing Superman to life in Superman: Legacy. Gunn has been sharing updates about the film on social media, and answering fan questions. While Gunn is now fully immersed in DC, this year did see him making his final film for Marvel Studios. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released earlier this year, and Gunn is still sharing some fun content from the film. In fact, he just posted a storyboard image that confirms the movie features a Peacemaker easter egg.

"Fun storyboard to shot comparison from #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3. Fun Easter eggs include Eagly's cameo at the top of the shot and then our Executive Producer Simon Hatt's dog River down at the bottom of frame. #gotgvol3," Gunn shared. Of course, Eagly is the fan-favorite animal sidekick of Peacemaker (John Cena). You can check out Gunn's post below:

Is Peacemaker Season 2 Still Happening?

Peacemaker was previously renewed for a second season, but Gunn explained that it would probably be a while before the next season goes into production. Now, Gunn is writing and directing the Superman film reboot, Superman: Legacy, and recently confirmed that the movie will be coming before the second season of Peacmaker.

"What about the second season of Peacemaker? Is it still even happening?" @ThomasZygula asked Gunn on Twitter. "Yes after Superman," Gunn replied.

In addition to John Cena in the titular role, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt as well as Steve Agee's John Economos and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

DC Studios describes Superman: Legacy as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film will serve as the first film installment of Gunn and Safran's DC Universe reboot.

In addition to David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy will feature María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

"It's not an origin story," Peter Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Gunn previously confirmed Superman: Legacy would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.