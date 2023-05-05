Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Michael Rosenbaum Teases Return

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming in May and last week featured a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel during San Diego Comic-Con. While the trailer has yet to be released online, many people who were in attendance have shared details from the footage, and one surprise actor was quick to show off his franchise return on Twitter. Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Martinex, the first officer of the Stakar Ravager Clan. Yesterday, Rosenbaum took to Twitter to tease his return in Vol. 3.

"Anyone notice a certain crystal Ravager show up for a quick second in the new Guardians Trailer?" Rosenbaum tweeted. It's not big surprise Rosenbaum would return considering it was previously announced that Slyvester Stallone would also be appearing in the movie as Stakar Ogord. You can check out the actor's post below:

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. Recently, Gunn shut down rumors that Harry Styles would be appearing in the movie as Starfox.

Do you think Rosenbaum's return as Martinex could also mean the return of some other big stars who appeared at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? In addition to Stallone and Rosenbaum, the scene featured Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, and Miley Cyrus as Mainframe. Tell us in the comments!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.