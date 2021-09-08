Halloween Remake Director Rob Zombie Reacts to Shang-Chi Dethroning His Labor Day Box Office Record

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was finally released over the weekend and it’s already had an impressive run at the box office. Despite the pandemic, the movie managed to triple the previous four-day Labor Day opening weekend record. Shang-Chi surpassed expectations, earning $75 million over its first three days and $90 million over the holiday weekend after taking in $29.6 million on its first day at the box office. Labor Day weekend is not typically a big one for movie releases, so the previous record-holder managed to keep the top spot for quite some time. Rob Zombie’s 2007 Halloween remake has held the record for 14 years, and the director took to Instagram yesterday to react to Shang-Chi‘s success.

“It took 14 years but it finally happened! Big Mike was knocked out of the top spot by a King-Fu Master. 14 years is a pretty good run,” Zombie wrote. You can check out his post below:

Not only did Shang-Chi have a successful weekend at the box office, but it also has the highest-rated audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 257 reviews, but it also has a 98% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.” In addition to Simu Liu in the titular role, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

As for Halloween, the franchise came back in full force in 2018 with director David Gordon Green at the helm. The highly-anticipated follow-up, Halloween Kills, is set to hit theaters on October 15th and a third installment, Halloween Ends, is scheduled to be released on October 14th, 2022.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.