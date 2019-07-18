Hasbro’s SDCC 2019 Exclusives Will Be Available Online Starting Tonight

San Diego Comic-Con is now underway for 2019, and Hasbro is set to kick off their program schedule today, July 18th, with panels on Transformers and Power Rangers. On Friday, they will hold their big Star Wars and Marvel panels. What’s more, the items that they will reveal at these panels will be available to pre-order starting today (we assume it will be their lineup of announced exclusives, but it could be secret new products). Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on them first…

All of Hasbro’s SDCC 2019 pre-orders will be available right here, exclusively at Entertainment Earth, starting at 8:30pm EST (5:30pm PST) today, July 18th. A second and third wave will follow on Friday and Saturday at the same time. Again, they could be launching pre-orders for their SDCC exclusives, or they could be launching pre-orders for upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, and Transformers toys. Either way, you’ll definitely want to be there when the countdown timers hit zero. A complete list of Hasbro’s SDCC 2019 exclusives can be found below broken down by category.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel:

Marvel Legends The Collector And Grandmaster

Marvel 80Th Anniversary Vintage Hulk

Star Wars:

Star Wars Black Series Luke Skywalker Jedi Destiny Set

Star Wars Early Release (TBD)

Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Original Appearance

Power Rangers:

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mmpr Red Ranger & Zeo Gold Ranger

Power Rangers Razor Scootermighty Morphin Green Ranger Transformers Botbots Con Crew 10-Pack

Transformers:

Transformers Mp-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition

Transformers Tcg Convention Pack

Transformers Tcg Blaster Vs. Soundwave 35Th Anniversary Edition

Miscellaneous:

Magic The Gathering Dragon’s Endgame

Overwatch Ultimates Reinhardt (Bundeswehr Skin)

My Little Pony Through The Years

Uglydolls Artist Series Hug Plush Convention Edition

60Th Anniversary Good Luck Trolls 2-Pack

Disney Princess Comics Ariel’s Treasure Trove

While you wait, you might want to check out our San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop master list. Several waves of Pop figures have already gone live, but there are more big releases yet to come.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.