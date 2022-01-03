Hawkeye: New Jailhouse Deleted Scene Revealed With Jack Duquesne

Now that all six episodes of Hawkeye are streaming on Disney+, the House of Ideas has released a gag reel in support of the show, showing off some funny moments behind the scenes. As fans have started to notice, however, there are a few shots involving Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne positioned in scenes that never made it into the show. While one includes a new shot of him with a sword, another features him in what appears to be a prison jumpsuit.

Since the snippet made it into the gag reel, it’s reasonable to believe there was a scene filmed after Duquesne was arrested for being framed by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). While the gag reel itself is added to Disney+ under Hawkeye’s “Extras” tab, no deleted scenes have been posted as of this writing.

“They kind of venture into new things about the character that was not even close to what the original was,” Dalton previously told ComicBook.com of his Marvel auditioning adventure. “You know, like for example, Jack [Duquesne] was Clint’s mentor in the original ones. And that’s something that is completely not happening in this one. So it’s sort of the new with the old and you kind of surf through it and try to, you know, make the best of it.”

