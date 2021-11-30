Hawkeye: New Tracksuit Mafia and Echo Emojis Surface Online

Now that Hawkeye is moving right along, the Marvel marketing machine is doing whatever it can on social media to get the series in front of as many eyes as possible. Though the series focuses heavily on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)—that series is named what it is because of them, after all—the show’s antagonists have sprung out of the gates as a fan-favorite. The Tracksuit Mafia, apparently led by Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo, has become a hit for their picture-perfect adaptation from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s beloved comic series.

Hours after the group was featured in their own poster on Twitter, the microblogging service unveiled new emojis for both the Tracksuit Mafia and Maya Lopez. The duo joins Barton, Bishop, Lucky the Pizza Dog, and Kazi (Fra Fee) as the members of the show to have their own Twitter emojis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeofficial/status/1465349844474769417?s=20

As it turns out, Fraction himself was supposed to be a member of the tracksuit-donning gang, but COVID restrictions prohibited him from traveling to the shoot.

“I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing,” Fraction shared. “And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn’t get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.