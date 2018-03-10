Hawkeye Finally Gets His Own ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cover But It’s Fanmade

Hawkeye has been missing from much fo the Avengers: Infinity War promotion, but he finally surfaced thanks to some fan intervention.

EW recently released 15 new covers for Infinity War, which included a variety of heroes as well as Thanos, but Hawkeye was nowhere to be found. Now one enterprising fan revealed his own cover that features the arrow slinger in all his black and purple glory, and it’s pretty damn convincing (via Reddit).

It matches the other covers rather closely, though it might be a minute before fans see the real thing. Typically characters don’t appear in the promotional material either for spoiler purposes or because they aren’t that critical to the plot. Photos from the set seem to indicate that a costume change could be in Clint Barton’s future, so we imagine in this case it is the latter.

Expect him to show up in at least one trailer before the film releases, but his part in the film might not be that big, as he’s expected to play more of a part in Avengers 4. Of course, he could die in either of these films, something that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. has described as possible for any of these characters.

“Believe me, I’m tired of every movie, you know, “It’s the end! It’s Armageddon! It’s the Be All, End All, Forever!” And then it’s … not. This one actually is. [Laughs] They’re not kidding. This is a heads-will-roll scenario,” Downey Jr. said.

Hopefully, for Hawkeye fans, the beloved archer will make it through both films unscathed, but you never know when Thanos is around.

As for that new costume, it could be taking a nod from his time as Ronin in the comics, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.