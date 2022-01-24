Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop Early Unused Costume Design Revealed

Hawkeye fans should get a thrill out of seeing this unused costume design for Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop – which you can check out below! Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and concept artist Andy Park posted the alternate version of Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye costume to Twitter; this design leans a little more toward Kate’s comic book costume design (at least in the top half), while still keeping things a bit more in the vein of modern tastes, with an efficient and tactical sporty bottom half. Check out the unused design for Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, below:

“So this is an EARLY concept design version I did way back when this project first fell onto our laps. I was leading our Vis Dev team initially on early visual explorations of what this @disneyplus could be/look like & what @haileesteinfeld could look like as Kate Bishop. But eventually we were fortunate enough to promote @rodneyimages to lead this project as the Vis Dev Supervisor! The final AWESOME design you see in the show belongs to him. He did a bang up job!”

Alternate Hawkeye costumes are something of a tradition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; just last fall fans were still geeking out over one of Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) alternate Hawkeye suits from Avengers: Endgame – which was also done by Andy Park:

“Here’s a Hawkeye I did for Infinity War/Endgame,” Park said at the time. “Story was fluctuating and they wanted to see an option of him in a more high-tech-ish armored look (before they landed on going the Ronin route). I did the same for Black Widow for her Endgame look. That one made it into the film.”

Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye costume is currently sparking waves of backlash with Marvel fans on a different front: video games. Marvel’s Avengers‘ new Kate Bishop costume was just released – and ironically enough, it looks pretty much like what Park was close to introducing to the MCU. To be fair though, a lot of the problems fans have with video game Kate Bishop have to do with character rendering and the overall performance (or lack thereof) with the Avengers video game.

No matter what costume she wears, Hailee Steinfeld has stepped up and taken on the role of Kate Bishop with a level of fan-approved success we have seen since Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. After her build-up in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, fans are chomping at the bit to see Kate Bishop get a second spotlight on the TV front (Hawkeye season 2?), as well as that inevitable Young Avengers movie that is slowly but surely taking shape.