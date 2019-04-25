Hawkeye: Jeremey Renner Rocks Clint’s Tattoos in New Training Video

✖

Clint Barton is coming back! Jeremy Renner has been busy filming the new Hawkeye series for Disney+ and he's already shared some fun set photos. We've seen a first look at the show's bad guys and moments that appear to be lifted from the comics, but Renner has also been posting some training videos. He shared an adorable video of him working on his bow and arrow skills with his daughter, but his latest post is slightly more serious. The actor showed off a recent workout, which featured a good look at the tattoos Clint got in Avengers: Endgame (sadly, the divisive mohawk does not seem to be coming back).

"Can you spot the difference? #wellness #gains #workout #tattoos #hawkeye," Renner wrote. Many celebrities commented on the post, including Sharon Stone: "Well ur triceps look good and that’s hard," she wrote. Justin Long also chimed in with some jokes: "You trimmed your pits?," he quipped. You can check out the video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye will star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.