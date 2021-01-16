Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Bow and Arrow "Training" With Daughter

✖

Jeremy Renner has been busy filming his new Disney+ series, Hawkeye, which is expected to feature Clint Barton training Kate Bishop, who is being played by Hailee Steinfeld. Clint also taught his daughter some bow and arrow tips at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, and it appears he's taken that energy into real-life... sort of. The actor took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of his "training" with his daughter, who is rocking a hilarious Hawkeye mask.

"Another day at the office," Renner joked with "#training" and two bow-and-arrow emojis. You can check out the photos in the tweet below:

Since Hawkeye began filming, we have seen a lot of images from behind-the-scenes, including a first look at the show's bad guys and moments that seem to be lifted from the comics. After Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, made his announcement that Steinfeld would be playing Kate Bishop, she took to social media to comment on the casting news. "Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world...," she wrote.

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld revealed to Fandom. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.