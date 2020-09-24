Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Releasing New EP Called Live For Now

✖

Jeremy Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor occasionally likes to drop some music. In fact, Renner just announced he has a new EP coming out. This will mark the Marvel star's second music announcement of the year as he also released an entire album back in March called The Medicine, which featured seven songs performed by the Avenger. Renner's latest EP, "Live For Now," is expected to drop tonight at midnight.

"My New EP that’s coming out TONIGHT at midnight ET is called 'Live For Now'. If you’d like to see the cover art NOW just click the tweet #LiveForNow button below," Renner wrote on Twitter. You can view the tweet below:

My New EP that’s coming out TONIGHT at midnight ET is called “Live For Now”. If you’d like to see the cover art NOW just click the tweet #LiveForNow button below 👇🏻 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) September 24, 2020

"I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way. Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever," Renner tweeted earlier this year.

At the beginning of March, Renner confirmed that he had begun working on the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, despite all of the issues that have reportedly gone on behind-the-scenes. The actor seemed to be preparing for production, which means it's unlikely filming actually started before everything was shut down due to COVID-19. However, there have been rumors that Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) was cast as Kate Bishop.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.