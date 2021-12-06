Hawkeye: Marvel Legends Figure Reveals Best Look Yet at Clint Barton’s New Costume

Clint Barton may not be getting the classic, masked Hawkeye costume in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel’s sharpshooter will be getting another popular comic outfit at some point during the current Disney+ TV series. Kate Bishop has talked to Clint about his branding at multiple points throughout Hawkeye, and various pieces of promo art have shown glimpses of Jeremy Renner’s character in the popular purple and black suit. This weekend, the best look yet at the new suit arrived in the form of Hawkeye’s upcoming Marvel Legends figures.

Images of Kate Bishop and Clint Barton Legends figures recently surfaced online, and they depict both of them in their purple suits. Kate’s has already been seen on the show, while Clint hasn’t accepted his partner’s uniform advice just yet. As expected, the suit has the purple arrow insignia on the chest. Take a look!

https://twitter.com/preterniadotcom/status/1466815446129254404

With the exception of his time as Ronin, the MCU’s Clint Barton has largely avoided any kind of official costume. He appeared in Avengers movies with a lot of dark tactical gear, but never anything that actually singled him out as Hawkeye. Well, except for the bow and arrows he always carried with him.

Hawkeye is providing a lot of firsts for Clint Barton in the MCU. The biggest, of course, is that it is Renner’s first time with an actual starring role in a Marvel title, as opposed to his usual supporting turns.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the . “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige continued. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

New episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye arrive on Wednesday mornings on Disney+.