New Hawkeye Footage Released in Disney+ Day Special Look

A special look at Disney+ Day released on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown revealed new footage of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. Anticipation continues to build for Disney+ Day, which the streamer is using to promote new projects with announcements and premieres. Dropping on November 12th, part of the Disney+ Day presentation is expected to include new footage and reveals of different Marvel Studios series’ to come. Hawkeye has a premiere date of November 24th, but it doesn’t mean fans won’t continue to get new looks beforehand, as evidenced by the sneak peek on ESPN ahead of Monday Night Football.

The Hawkeye footage debuted at the very end of the Disney+ Day special look. It featured Clint Barton leaping off a second-story floor, twisting sideways in the air while also accurately aiming his bow and arrow to hit his target. Next, we see Clint sitting with Kate Bishop at what appears to be a diner table. Finally, the most action-packed footage shows Kate dodging an attack on a dark rooftop before firing an arrow of her own, resulting in an explosion that sends three figures flying. Those characters could possibly be Clint, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe Character Echo, and a third mystery figure.

Hailee Steinfeld told EW how she was practicing her archery before arriving on the Hawkeye set. However, her co-star Jeremy Renner busted her bubble, revealing how a lot of the bow-and-arrow scenes are created using special effects.

“I wanted [the archery] to be second nature by the time I got out to Atlanta to shoot, but the first time we met, Jeremy was like, ‘Listen, you’re going to get there and you’re not even shooting a real arrow, it’s all CGI,’” Steinfeld recalled. “But I was still grateful to have the mechanics down.”

“It’s genuinely not what you expect from Marvel [Studios],” Bert, one half of the directing duo Bert and Bertie, told GamesRadar+. “It’s an absurd Christmas story. Just starting from that point, tonally, I was tickled. What does that mean? And it’s throughout the whole series. It’s not what you’re expecting it to be.”

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres November 24th on Disney+. Marvel Studios: LEGENDS: Hawkeye will be available to stream November 12th on Disney+ Day.